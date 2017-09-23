Stephen Curry responds to Trump's tweet: 'It's not what leaders do'

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks on from the court in the first half of a game against the Indiana Pacers. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking to the media for the first time since President Trump tweeted that he had rescinded his White House invitation to Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the two-time league MVP said seeing the president call out his name on social media was "surreal."

"I don't know why he feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others," Curry told reporters in Oakland Saturday afternoon. "I have an idea of why, but, it's just kind of beneath, I think, a leader of a country to go that route. It's not what leaders do."

Stephen Curry on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/XsMF5Cw7Tg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 23, 2017

Curry said on Friday that he didn't want to visit the White House to celebrate the Warriors' title — an event that has become tradition for championship-winning teams over the years. While the Warriors had not received a formal invitation, team officials were of the belief that one would likely be extended if the team voted on attending the White House.

Trump's tweet, which was sent Saturday morning in response to Curry's comments, read:

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

The tweet was quickly met with widespread criticism from members of the sports world, including LeBron James, who tweeted:

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

Curry said the amount of support he's seen from players across the NBA has been "unbelievable."

"It was amazing to see all these guys rally around each other and speak up," Curry said. "That's what this is about. We're not trying to divide and separate this country. We're trying to bring everybody together and speak about love and togetherness and equality. I think that was demonstrated in response to what happened this morning, which is a powerful thing for sure."

