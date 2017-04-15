STL police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect

Police Line Do Not Cross (Photo: carlballou)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police investigated an early morning officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Saturday.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, officers were called out to the 5900 block of Goodfellow to respond to a call for 'shots fired.' Upon arriving on the scene, responding officers spotted their suspect entering a Dodge Challenger, who then drove towards the patrol car. The suspect struck the car once, and one of the responding officers fired a single shot at the Challenger.

The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward.

An unannounced time later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand and shoulder. Officers interviewed the woman and determined she was a passenger in the Dodge Challenger. She was listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident. Officials placed the officer who fired the shot at the suspect on administrative leave, a company policy.

The suspect driving the Challenger is still at-large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

