STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during shooting

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis radio DJ was in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted at a country music concert.

Scott Rizzuto from 105.7 The Point was staying on the Las Vegas strip at the Mirage when he learned there was an active shooter in the area.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, at least 50 people are dead and over 400 injured after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened gunfire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

READ MORE: Latest information on Las Vegas shooting

Rizzuto was leaving the Mirage hotel to go out to dinner with several others when their driver pulled up and said there’s an active shooter in the area and everything is on lockdown.

Rizzuto got out of the vehicle and went back into the hotel. People could be seen running into the Mirage, getting searched and pat down.

© 2017 KSDK-TV