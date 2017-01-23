Sunday was worst January day for tornado deaths since 1969

Storm clouds approach emergency crews at the scene of a house cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Ga., on Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, EPA) (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, EPA)

A wide swath of the Southeast was reeling Monday after a two-day weather rampage of tornadoes and violent storms that killed at least 20 people, injured dozens more and destroyed homes, businesses and communities.

Sixteen of the deaths from the weekend severe weather outbreak took place in Sunday in Georgia. That made Sunday the USA's deadliest January day for tornadoes since Jan. 22, 1969, when 32 people died, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

It was also the deadliest day overall since April 27, 2014.

January 2017 is now also the second-deadliest January for tornadoes in the U.S.since accurate records began in 1950. Only January 1969 had more.

Survey teams were out examining damage Monday to determine how many tornadoes hit Georgia, the length of their path and their strength.

President Trump pledged to aid Georgia's recovery.

"I just spoke with Gov. Nathan Deal,” Trump said during a White House ceremony. “Georgia is a great state, great people … The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly. So we'll be helping out the state of Georgia.”

Trump also expressed condolences for victims of storm damage in surrounding states.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Monday for 16 Georgia counties. He added that "all indications suggest" a request would be made for federal assistance as well.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in south central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available,” Deal said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact."

About 16,000 Georgia residents remained without power as of midday Monday, the state's emergency management agency said in a statement.

There were 37 preliminary reports of tornadoes from Friday through Sunday, according to Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist with the prediction center. An average January only sees 21 tornadoes. The all-time record number of January tornadoes is 212, set in 1999.

January tornado outbreaks are rare but not unprecedented, particularly in the South, the Associated Press said.

Fortunately, there is no more danger of severe weather or tornadoes anywhere in the U.S. for at least the next several days, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Elsewhere Monday, separate storms were slamming California and the Northeast with heavy rain and snow and howling winds. Flood watches and warnings were in effect from San Francisco to San Diego while high wind watches and warnings were posted in New England and portions of the Mid-Atlantic coast as a potent nor'easter cranked up.

A hurricane-force wind warning was in effect for the waters south of Long Island Monday, where gusts of up to 74 mph were forecast, the National Weather Service said, calling it "a dangerous storm for mariners."

"The wind along with the drenching rain and soft soil could knock down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun said. "The coastal flood threat will be greatest at times of high tide."

Ferry service was halted Monday between Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts as wind gusts to 60 mph were forecast.

Snow was forecast for interior portions of the Northeast, where winter storm warnings were in effect. One to 2 inches of rain were forecast to soak areas from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston by Tuesday night, AccuWeather said.

In the West, yet another storm walloped California on Sunday and Monday, dumping drenching rain along the coast and feet of snow in the mountains. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell on coastal Southern California during Sunday alone, which had first responders busy setting up roadblocks, performing swift water rescues, clearing debris and repairing power lines, AccuWeather said.

Mammoth Mountain, a ski area in the Sierra, announced Monday that it set a record for its snowiest month on record, according to its website. So far in January, the ski area has picked up over 20 feet of snow "and it's STILL DUMPING!," Mammoth announced proudly on Monday.

After some lingering storminess Tuesday, dry weather will settle over much of the western U.S. during the middle and latter part of this week and will linger into early next week, AccuWeather said.

Southeast storms bring death, destruction

Four people died Saturday in southern Mississippi when a tornado left a trail of devastation in and around Hattiesburg. On Sunday, damaging storms were reported from South Carolina to northern Florida, but so far all the reported deaths were in Georgia.

Seven people were killed in a mobile home park in Cook County, and two people were killed in Brooks and Berrien counties, Howden said. She said at least 23 people were injured. The numbers could rise.

Karen Moore survived when an apparent tornado destroyed a swath of the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in the Cook County seat of Adel. She said the storm woke her up before dawn Sunday.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through, and I told my husband that is no train, that is a tornado." Moore said. "There was rubble everywhere. ... It took out five trailers, double-wides, I mean, it just turned them."

Debra Buckholts, who lives just outside Adel, said she feared for the safety of her friends in Sunshine Acres. Closed roads, power outages and spotty cellphone service have made it difficult to check on friends and loved ones.

"Half the trailers aren't there anymore," Buckholts said. "There is nothing left of them."

Florida State issued an alert for it students on the Tallahassee campus.

*FSU ALERT!* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM! Main Campus - Tallahassee. Seek shelter immediately, away from doors and windows," the school tweeted.

Howden said all the Georgia deaths were related to severe weather, but it was not clear whether tornadoes had touched down in the area. Patrick Marsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, said, "In all likelihood, it appears that these were tornadoes."

In Mississippi on Saturday, at least an EF3 tornado tore through the Hattiesburg area with wind gusts estimated from 136 mph to 165 mph, according to preliminary reports from the weather service. The tornado touched down about 4 a.m., leaving extensive damage for several blocks. The streets were littered with toppled tress and power lines, and thousands of homes and businesses were without power.

"The total debris cleanup will be weeks at this point," said Lee Smithson, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Contributing: Tallahassee Democrat; WTLV/WJXX, Jacksonville, Fla.; Hattiesburg (Miss.) American; Greg Toppo, USA TODAY. WXIA-TV Atlanta.

USA TODAY