Supreme Court justices favor Bush officials in Sept. 11 detainee case

WASHINGTON -- Six Supreme Court justices were forced Wednesday to relive the calamitous months following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and most seemed inclined to forgive Bush administration officials for the harsh treatment of Middle Eastern men later found to be innocent.

Arguing its last case before the high court, President Obama's Justice Department said former attorney general John Ashcroft and others should not be held personally liable for decisions made in the climate of fear that followed the attacks in New York and Washington.

That appeared to be a winning argument against claims brought by six Muslim non-citizens who were among hundreds jailed in extremely harsh conditions because they fit the same racial and religious profile of the 9/11 hijackers.

"National security policy in response to the 9/11 attacks ... was to detain people," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "Every one of the individuals detained was in violation of their immigration status."

The case, which has bounced around the federal court system for 15 years, was heard by only six justices in the wake of Justice Antonin Scalia's death last February and the recusal of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Both apparently worked on the case before ascending to the court -- Sotomayor as a federal judge in New York, Kagan as U.S. solicitor general.

In another twist, the lawyer representing the undocumented immigrants was Rachel Meeropol, granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted as Soviet spies and executed in 1953 during the height of McCarthyism.

Meeropol told the justices that federal officials targeted Muslims and Arabs for harsh treatment in the months after the terrorist attacks. Top officials -- including Ashcroft and former FBI director Robert Mueller -- received daily reports and quickly learned they were not terrorists, she said. For that reason, they should be held personally liable for monetary damages.

After eight months, she said, "everybody was cleared and deported, as one would expect from a policy that is not based on ... actual suspicion, but is rather a blunderbuss attempt to gather all of the Muslim and Arab non-citizens whom one has authority over by virtue of their immigration detentions and hold them in restrictive conditions of confinement while they are treated as suspected terrorists."

Acting Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn told the justices that in the days after the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, "you couldn't tell ... who did and who did not have a potential link to terrorism."

"In that situation, a decision to hold everyone until cleared ... is best explained, not by invidious intent, but by the desire to avoid the premature and inadvertent release of a dangerous terrorist," he said.

Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the only liberals among the six justices hearing the case, had tough questions for Gershengorn, though they clearly were in the minority.

"You know from day one that many of them have nothing to do with terrorists, and yet you allow that system that might have been justified in October to persist for months and months, when these people are being held in the worst possible conditions of confinement," Ginsburg said.

"Suppose it had been five years," Breyer said. "Suppose it had been 10 years."

The justices appeared less sympathetic to separate claims brought against the men responsible for conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the Muslim non-citizens were held.

Although their lawyer, Jeffrey Lamken, acknowledged that "misconduct occurred," he argued that wardens Dennis Hasty and James Sherman could not have been expected to overrule FBI directives.

But Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose vote could be critical, said it appeared that Hasty did not inspect conditions in order to be "willfully blind."

