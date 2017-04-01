Suspect in police-involved shooting struck with handful of charges

A view of the scene unfolding in south St. Louis. (Photo: Jacob Long/KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Charges were filed against the man accused of evading police during a set of events that led to a police-involved shooting during Friday's rush hour traffic.

The unidentified man, reportedly 30-years-old, was being followed by undercover police officers in south St. Louis Friday evening. Officials said he was wanted in connection with a parole violation, as well as an unnamed robbery in the St. Louis region.

Saturday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged the suspect with five counts of criminal activity: Assault 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Undercover officers flipped their sirens on after following the suspect's car for some time and began a pursuit with the suspect. Police deployed a spike strip shortly thereafter near Vandeventer and I-44.

While evading police, the suspect attempted to sideswipe a police cruiser. No injuries were reported from the cruiser struck by the suspect's car.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Sam Dotson said that despite driving with deflated tires, the suspect was able to drive onto I-44 and managed to make it about the length of a football field before coming to a stop. He then exited his car and aimed a semi-automatic pistol at three responding officers. The officers fired shots at the suspect, striking him once.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The three officers who fired shots at the suspect have served between nine and 28 years, and range in age between 30 and 52-years-old. None of them were injured in the incident.

Eastbound I-44 at I-55 was shut down for about two hours before regular traffic resumed.

