Suspected burglar runs into concrete wall

HAGATNA, Guam — A man allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing a home in a Guam village tried to run from police, but ran into a concrete wall and fell down, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed Friday in the Superior Court of Guam.
Jason Williams, 19, was arrested on a charge of burglary as a second degree felony.
According to the complaint, police responded to a reported burglary in Dededo in Northern Guam and saw Williams standing outside a kitchen window, with one of his arms inside the window. He was wearing dark clothing and a red cloth around his neck, as described in the burglary complaint, documents state.
When police identified themselves, Williams reportedly said, “Oh, s---,” and tried to run away. He ran into a wall and fell, then tried, and failed, to climb the wall, documents state.
The home’s resident said she does not know Williams.
After being taken into custody, Williams reportedly kicked a police officer in the legs. He also allegedly kicked a nurse who was checking his vital signs at Guam Regional Medical City, the complaint states.
