SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.

Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Lane says the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. The couple's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

