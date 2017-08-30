Target is launching $5 wine

Target will start selling the $5 wine on Sept. 3. (Photo: Target)

MINNEAPOLIS - Your Target run just got a little more exciting.

Target has announced it will begin selling a new line of wine, starting next month and the best part? It's only $5 a bottle.

Target's new wine, California Roots, will come in five varieties: chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabernet sauvignon and a red blend.

According to the Target corporate blog, A Bullseye View, the wines are crafted with premium, California-grown grapes.

The new wine will launch in all Target stores with liquor departments nationwide, starting Sept. 3.

© 2017 KARE-TV