Teacher accused of unlawful sexual contact

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendant helped save young girl
-
Double shooting shakes Soulard neighbors
-
Missing girls may be headed to Las Vegas
-
Human remains found in rural St. Charles County
-
Verify: Roadtrip
-
Human remains found in rural St. Charles County
-
Missing man's body found in Shrewsbury
-
FInstagram for web
-
Missing girls may be headed to Las Vegas
-
Are sleep aids safe
More Stories
-
Teacher charged with sexual contact with student for…Feb. 7, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Missing south St. Louis teens found safe in UtahFeb. 6, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Man finds human skull in Robertsville State ParkFeb. 7, 2017, 1:29 p.m.