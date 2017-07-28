Teen homicide suspect told detective it had been a 'fun day'

(Photo: Submitted)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A detective has testified that a 16-year-old said it had "been a really fun day" when he was arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly Missouri woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Trystan Westrip was bound over for trial Thursday after the testimony in his preliminary hearing. He will be tried as an adult on charges that include first-degree murder in the death of 80-year-old Mary Shisler.

The detective said Shisler had offered to help Westrip find gas for his car. A neurologist also testified that Shisler was alive and breathing for several hours before she was found in October in a field near her Greene County home. A neighbor reported that her home had been ransacked.

Westrip was driving Shisler's pickup truck when he was arrested near Marshfield.

