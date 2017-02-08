Temperatures to keep snow from accumulating overnight

A weak disturbance moving across the Bi-state region is producing snow showers Wednesday afternoon.

The snow is not expected to accumulate in the metro area, but it will create slick roadways for the Wednesday evening commute.

Areas north & east of St. Louis may see a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces & elevated surfaces, primarily north of I-70.

Since temperatures were so warm yesterday, most of the snow will not stick around.

Wednesday night, temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Thursday, temperatures will be cold, highs only top out in the middle 30s.

(© 2017 KSDK)