Tennessee bills teen to replace guardrail that killed her

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Harbor freight refund
-
Charges filed in MetroLink shooting
-
7 people shot: Teen dead, child injured
-
Woman and 5-year-old girl shot and wounded
-
Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired
-
911 callers report man eating pancakes in traffic
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Top prospect Porter to play at Mizzou
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
More Stories
-
15 people shot at Cincinnati nightclubMar 26, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
-
What if all bumblebees went extinct?Mar 26, 2017, 8:13 a.m.
-
Tennessee bills teen to replace guardrail that killed herMar 26, 2017, 8:52 a.m.