It’s time for Houston to start rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The storm brought total devastation to their communities, and as Texans start to return home and find what’s left to salvage, many will find nothing remains. Help these Hurricane Harvey survivors with essentials to carry on.
As they rebuild their communities they will need critical items to continue down their long road of recovery. So, 5 On Your Side has partnered with United Van Lines and Pilot FlyingJ to send more than 20 tractor trailers filled with supplies to Houston. When the trucks arrive in Houston, the Salvation Army will help distribute them to communities that need them most.
Your continued generosity is needed. Here’s a list of donation items we are accepting:
- Diapers – multiple sizes, including pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Baby Formula – powder only
- Baby clothing detergent – powder only
- Baby lotion
- Baby powder
- Baby bottles
- Diaper rash ointment
- Cotton swabs
- First aid kits
- Gentle baby soap
- Non-perishable baby food
- Non-perishable canned goods
- Sponges
- Paper towels
- Toilet bowl brushes
- Toilet bowl plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish towels
- Garbage bags
Please bring your donations to the Kirkwood Walmart parking lot (1202 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122) Saturday, Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Texas still needs our support, and every donation helps.
