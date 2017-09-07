It’s time for Houston to start rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The storm brought total devastation to their communities, and as Texans start to return home and find what’s left to salvage, many will find nothing remains. Help these Hurricane Harvey survivors with essentials to carry on.

As they rebuild their communities they will need critical items to continue down their long road of recovery. So, 5 On Your Side has partnered with United Van Lines and Pilot FlyingJ to send more than 20 tractor trailers filled with supplies to Houston. When the trucks arrive in Houston, the Salvation Army will help distribute them to communities that need them most.

Your continued generosity is needed. Here’s a list of donation items we are accepting:

Diapers – multiple sizes, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby Formula – powder only

Baby clothing detergent – powder only

Baby lotion

Baby powder

Baby bottles

Diaper rash ointment

Cotton swabs

First aid kits

Gentle baby soap

Non-perishable baby food

Non-perishable canned goods

Sponges

Paper towels

Toilet bowl brushes

Toilet bowl plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish towels

Garbage bags

Please bring your donations to the Kirkwood Walmart parking lot (1202 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122) Saturday, Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Texas still needs our support, and every donation helps.

