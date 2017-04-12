The original 90s Tamagotchi is making a comeback

Tokyo shows an employee of Japanese toy maker Bandai showing off six different colors of the company's new virtual pet. (Photo: Getty Images, 2006 AFP)

If you were a kid in the 90s, you probably remember Tamagotchis.

The digital pet was all the hype when it was first released in 1996, with people eager to feed, discipline and play with their virtual pal.

The pocket-sized keychain device was up in the ranks of popular toys with Tickle-Me-Elmo and Beanie Babies, but the craze eventually died out, leaving nothing but nostalgic memories.

But now, those memories can be fresh once again.

Bandai Namco is re-releasing the original Tamagotchi with all the original features and pets.

A Japanese YouTuber shared the virtual toy pets showing off the different styles and colors.

However, the modern Tamagotchi is slightly different than the 90's version.

It's about half the size of the original egg-shaped gadget, the LCD screen is a square instead of a rectangle and the icons at the top are now gone, according to The Verge.

Tamagotchis haven't completely disappeared since the 90s. Katy Perry wore one of the egg-shaped games to the 2016 Met Gala. In 2013, Tamagotchi re-hatched as an app.

The re-release is only available in Japan. Amazon Japan lists the Tamagotchi at 1,900 Yen which is about $17, the same price it sold for in the 90s.

