This isn't the first time thousands of women have taken to the streets in D.C.

In this photo provided by the Library of Congress, taken in 1913, women suffragists march on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, led by Mrs. Richard Coke Burleson, center on horseback, with the Capitol in background. (Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

The massive Women's March on Washington isn't the first time scores of women have banded together to send a message to a new president.

A little over 100 years ago, one day before the inauguration of President-elect Woodrow Wilson, women also took to the streets as part of the 1913 Women's Suffrage Parade. The women called on Wilson to implement a constitutional amendment that would guarantee women the right to vote, according to obamawhitehouse.gov.

The parade was held on March 3, 1913, and was organized by the National American Woman Suffrage Association.

Instead of pink caps worn by protestors in the Women's March on Washington, women in 1913 wore wide-brimmed hats and carried flags.

Women march down Pennsylvania Avenue DC for voting rights, day before Wilson inauguration 1913: #LOC pic.twitter.com/AwJW84x0UO — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 21, 2017

"Riding atop a white horse, lawyer and activist Inez Milholland led over five thousand suffragettes up Pennsylvania Avenue, along with over 20 parade floats, nine bands, and four mounted brigades," Danielle Cohen said in the White House post.

Thousands of people were in Washington, D.C., for Wilson's inauguration, and many women were harassed, taunted and abused during the parade. According to the White House, 100 women had to be hospitalized.

Women's right to vote wasn't secured until seven years later, in 1920, when the Nineteenth Amendment was passed.

USA TODAY