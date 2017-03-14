This week's positive stories to lift your spirits

(Photo: shelma1)

We hear you.



We hear you saying that you would like to read and watch more positive stories that are uplifting to the human spirit.



We hear you loud and clear.

But truth be told, we do publish a lot of stories that are positive and uplifting. But sadly, few of these stories get the attention they deserve when compared to stories about crime, politics and people doing things that make us go, OMG!

Perhaps we can do a better job of marketing these stories to you, thus the point of this story you're reading right now.



Starting today, we will periodically gather up our most recently published, locally focused, positive and uplifting stories and re-present them to you on social media. We hope you'll give each of these stories a read and view and share them with your friends.



Thanks for clicking, reading and watching.

Sincerely,

Your friends at 5 On Your Side.





Students design custom jacket for classmate Zach Blakemore is a junior at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District. He's overcome a lot in his young life. He was born with a disease similar to Spastic Cerebral Palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from being one popular guy at school.

Fairview Heights, Ill. police officer's act of kindness goes viral FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - A social media post is going viral after an Illinois officer bought a bicycle for a security guard who works at the Stonewolf Golf Course community.

Family donates violin to Perryville tornado survivor PERRYVILLE, MO. - It's been almost two weeks since an EF4 tornado ripped through Perryville, Missouri, killing one person and destroying dozens of homes in its path. 5 On Your Side met James Best the day after the tornado destroyed his home. He was searching the rubble for something special.

Collinsville High School building monument for veterans Plans are in the works at a metro east high school to honor area veterans. The goal is to build a monument that will be standing for years to come. At Collinsville High School, students are learning about the world. And in Barbara Lindauer's class, those lessons often focus on government.

© 2017 KSDK-TV