Thousands fill downtown STL for Women's March

(Photo: Ludwig, Brittany)

Just one day after Pres. Trump was sworn into office, tens upon thousands of women marched in unity not just in St. Louis, but around the country.

It was all either a part of, or in support of, a planned demonstration for Pres. Trump's first full day in office, called the Women's March.

The march started at 18th and Market around 9 a.m. and headed east where it ended at Luther Ely Smith Square near the Gateway Arch.

Those in attendance said their goal was to bring attention to a long list of issues, including reproductive rights, violence against women and a higher minimum wage.

On the streets in St. Louis, men, women and children from all across the region marched to bring awareness to a variety of issues.

They came by the thousands, fueled by their displeasure and concern over a myriad of issues. Liz Negrau, one of those who marched in downtown St. Louis, was shocked to see so many.

"I think this is not just a women's march. This is a march of unity for all people and I am so thrilled to see the diversity here," said Negrau.

There were husbands supporting their wives, and there were also mothers like Rachel Goltzman, who brought her daughter to the packed crowd.

"We actively do stuff like this. We actively… I want her to know what's going on in the world. I want her to know that she has power. I want her to know that she has a voice," said Goltzman.

A voice that will not be silence, like that of Maria-Chapelle-Nadal's.

"We are not invisible and our voices will be heard," said Nadal.

For Treasure Shields Redmond, being heard and leading the charge drew her back to her childhood when her parents were activists fighting for civil rights with the same songs played at Saturday's march.

"I thought it was going to be more, kind of lame white feminism that focused on a notion of equality," said Redmond.

"We need to send a very strong and a very clear message to the White House that we will not tolerate what we have heard recently. It's not acceptable, this is not who we are as a people. We are supposed to be represented by this man, who is clearly not listening to us. We need to make him hear," added Redmond.

After the Women's March, a rally was held at tLuther Ely Smith Square by the Old Courthouse. The speakers asked those in attendance to keep the momentum created Saturday morning by getting involved in causes to further help the movement.

(© 2017 KSDK)