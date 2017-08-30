Deputy killed, two officers injured in shooting

A Sacramento County deputy was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers injured by an armed assailant at an Arden-Arcade hotel Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m., a suspect was being treated at a local hospital due to a gunshot wound and two other people had been detained. An unknown number of guests at the Ramada Inn on Auburn at Fulton Boulevard were confined to their rooms while deputies kept a perimeter around the hotel as detectives processed the scene.

The slain officer was Deputy Robert “Bob” French, a 21-year veteran of the department, officials said. The other two officers, who hadn’t been identified, were in stable condition, Deputy Tony Turnbull said in a news conference.

Officers went to the hotel Wednesday afternoon while investigating a police pursuit earlier in the day. A suspect shot two officers through the door of a hotel room and exchanged gunfire with another officer while escaping the room by jumping off a balcony. He then got in a car and sped off, leading police on a brief chase before crashing near Watt Avenue. The suspect was then hit by gunfire after exiting the car and exchanging fire with officers.

Two women in the room with the armed suspect were detained for questioning, Turnbull said.

After the shooting, officers went door to door to warn hotel guest to shelter in place to ensure their safety. Three schools, Arcade Middle School, El Camino High School and Dyer-Kelly Elementary School were placed on lockdown for a short time as a precaution, according to information posted by San Juan Unified School District.

No update was given on the hospitalized suspect’s condition.

Turnbull said it would take some time for investigators to sort out who would be charged and what the charges would be.

French, 52, is survived by grown children and a girlfriend.

This is a developing story.

