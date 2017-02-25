Tiny home movement looks to tackle big problems, big living

A tiny home following its construction. (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - Less house, more home: That's the way Julie Schnurr views her tiny house in Jefferson County.

"I have 196 usable square feet in here and that includes the storage loft and the sleeping loft," said Schurr. "Not massive, but enough for me and a dog.

"Anybody could do this if they wanted it. [It] was it a lot of work yes, it was a lot of work," added Schurr. "But I really wanted this and so I made it happen. I learned how to do it."

As if to prove her point about her determination, Schurr taught herself how to build her tiny house -- all while she completed work on two Masters degrees.

"I was doing a dual masters program. Look, I didn't know. I was under the impression that I would have some free time. I quickly learned that was incorrect," said Schurr.

Schurr's tiny home on wheels cost $2,200 to make.

"People think that I live this really sparse life but I have a stove and an oven and of course my coffee maker."

Her tiny home was a big decision to help Schurr save money.

"I haven't gone over $22 dollars a month on electric once. Propane, which runs the water heater, and the cooking, the stove and all that, I paid $60 dollars to fill two canisters in March and I just started on the second canister last week."

Because of the low cost, Schnurr believes that tiny houses like hers could be part of the answer to homelessness in the St. Louis region.

"If there's enough support give to the community, you're trying to serve with the tiny home. I think it could be an excellent way to solve or begin to solve the problem."

St. Louis city owns thousands of deteriorating buildings and empty lots. Could replacing them with tiny homes be part of the solution for the homeless issue?

"Art, I completely understand the attraction of the tiny house movement," said Eddie Roth, the St. Louis-based director of Human Services for the City of St. Louis.

Roth said housing the homeless in tiny home villages is similar to some of St. Louis' unsuccessful public housing projects.

"To have a concentrated area, a village, that is understood to be a place where homeless people are staying is a step away from where we really want people to end up, just as regular members of the community [and] not 'ghetto-ized' into little homeless villages," added Roth.

Despite critics, the tiny house homeless village movement can be found in more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Kansas City, and soon to be, Springfield, Mo.

"We're going to setup a foundation," said David Brown, a 78-year-old retired orthopedic surgeon.

Brown refuses to believe that homelessness in Springfield, Mo. is a problem without a solution. Both he and his wife formed The Gathering Tree, a non-profit that raised money to purchase four-and-a-half acres of property in north Springfield.

What used to be a former trailer park will eventually become Eden Village, a tiny home community of 30 homes for disabled, chronically homeless people.

"You can't solve the whole thing at once, so we picked one segment - the chronically disabled homeless, because they're the most overlooked group of homeless people there are."

400-square-foot, one bedroom homes like ones being manufactured in Athens, Texas are the ultimate end goal for Eden Village. Brown said they hope to install the first home in the village as early as February or March. There will also be a shared community building with laundry facilities and resources for the residents.

"I think the secret and they key is not only the home, but the community; put them in a community environment and develop self-worth," said Brown.

Television shows like Tiny House Nation and Tiny House, Big Living indicate a growing fascination with pint-sized dwellings.

"Almost all the tiny houses have names, and I'd been thinking for a long time. And while I was building, I was like, 'Little Louie. But it's a girl … Little Louisa,'" laughed Steele.

"Here's my pantry. I have all this space which is quite a lot of pantry space for a tiny house," said Steele as she gave a tour to 5 On Your Side's Art Holliday. "This is my loft. I found a really low profile mattress so I could have as much space as possible so it's not claustrophobic at all."

Claustrophobia could be an issue for people who choose to live the 'tiny life', but you'll be hard pressed to convince them they're not living large.

