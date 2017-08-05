Tips on making your new pup part of the family

Stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

Getting a new puppy?

It's not always easy, but there are things you can do to make the process go more smoothly.

Kathryn Newman of Augusta Dog Training discusses how to introduce a new puppy to your family and to the existing pets in your home.

Having a family meeting can help ease the transition. Determine where the puppy will sleep at night, how much access to the furniture it will have, and whether feeding from the table is off-limits.

Create a calm environment, especially with kids. No jumping, screaming or yelling. Children should sit on the floor to interact with the puppy.

Before you even start the process of getting a puppy, make sure your older dog is healthy and likes other dogs. Then, introduce them in a neutral location like your yard or a park.

