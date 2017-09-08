Toddler accidentally kills himself, dad then commits suicide

(Photo: Columbia Police)

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia police say a toddler accidentally shot and killed himself, and his dad then committed shortly after finding his son dead.

Officers released new details into the death of a father and son on Truax Lane in Columbia.

According to officers, the child found a loaded gun inside the home, and the gun accidentally went off, killing him. The boy's mom, who was home at the time, called 9-1-1 to report what happened.

When officers arrived a short time later, they found the boy's father threatening to kill himself over what had happened. Officers made several commands for the man to drop the weapon, but the man wound up taking his own life with his gun.

Both victims were officially pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life,' Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. "We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time. This experience has also been emotionally trying for responding officers. They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed.”

As part of the CPD investigation, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to determine the gun’s origin and ownership.

© 2017 WLTX-TV