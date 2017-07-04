Toddler drowns in Florissant pool

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father of 6 shot and killed on I-55
-
Razor found in Walmart shopping cart
-
Man killed in north county crash
-
Countdown to Fair St. Louis
-
Violent overnight in St. Louis as 5 shooting occur since Midnight
-
West County Center increasing security
-
Fourth of July homicide
-
West County Mall worker carjacked in garage
-
Thousands enjoy first day of Fair St. Louis
-
Medical chopper crashes with 5 on board
More Stories
-
Man killed in standoff with Belleville police ID'dJul. 4, 2017, 2:23 p.m.
-
Military moms share special message on Independence DayJul. 4, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting north of…Jul. 4, 2017, 4:34 p.m.