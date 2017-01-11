Too much snow closes ski resorts in California, Nevada

Snowblowers worked to clear 150 lane miles of I-80 while snow continues to fall on Donner Pass, Wednesday January 11, 2017. (Photo: Caltrans) (Photo: Caltrans)

Instead of bringing delight to skiers and snowboarders eager for fresh powder, the intense snowstorms that buried the mountains of California and Nevada under up to 10 feet of snow this week instead caused several winter resorts to close.

The massive amount of snow combined with high winds and road closures on Wednesday again shut down the Woodward Tahoe Ski Area in California, which referred to the storm as #Snowpocalypse2017.

Nine feet of snow in three days also shuttered California's Kirkwood Mountain Resort in California, and road closures and other complications from the storm likewise left Nevada's Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe not welcoming the normal stream of winter enthusiasts.

Sugar Bowl Ski Area in California was also not operational Wednesday, as nearby Interstate-80 remained closed because of the weather. Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area joined the list of closures as a result of heavy snow and a blizzard warning.

It's been a boom season for many of the resorts in the Sierra, where many have picked up more than 16 feet of snow this winter season. Mount Rose has received just under 25 feet of snow, the Weather Channel reported. Once this round of snow is over, ski conditions should be excellent in the Sierra for weeks to come.

Despite all the snow inside his front door, Steven Siig is in good spirits after this happened up in Alpine. pic.twitter.com/z0EtlQ9nhf — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) January 10, 2017

Blizzard warnings, in effect for days, were finally lifted for the Lake Tahoe area as of midday Wednesday, though winter storm warnings remained in effect. Power outages, meanwhile, stymied Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows in California.

While Mammoth Mountain was open Wednesday, resort operations were "limited," according to the ski area's Facebook page. At Heavenly Mountain, a resort that straddles California and Nevada, the slopes were open, but only on the California side.

#TrafficAlert #castorm Caltrans snowblowers working hard to clear the 150 lane miles of I-80 while snow continues to fall on Donner Pass. pic.twitter.com/AOuQYSeNbV — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 11, 2017

More heavy snow is expected for portions of the Sierra on Thursday before drier conditions are ushered in Friday as the parade of storms comes to an end, the National Weather Service said.

Since Jan. 1, Lake Tahoe has risen nearly a foot overall as a result of the heavy rain and snow, the National Weather Service said. In terms of volume, that's an increase of roughly 33.6 billion gallons of water.

Update.... STILL. SNOWING. And this guy needs a serious shovel. #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/M1Z0loWL89 — Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) January 11, 2017





Here's a look at driving conditions along I-80 near Donner Summit courtesy of @CaltransDist3 Dave Wood. Road remains closed due to low viz. pic.twitter.com/ifnECLLtLJ — Brian Hickey (@kcraBrianHickey) January 10, 2017

USA Today