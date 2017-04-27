Toyota recalls quarter-million Tacoma pickups over oil leaks

Toyota is recalling about a quarter-million pickup trucks to fix a defect that could cause vehicles to leak oil and potentially increase the risk of a crash.

The Japanese automaker said Thursday that it would recall 228,000 U.S. units of the 2016 and 2017 model-year Toyota Tacoma. The recall includes about 250,000 units worldwide.

The recently redesigned Tacoma, a mid-size pickup crucial to Toyota's lineup, could leak oil, possibly damaging the rear differential.

That could "result in noise and reduced propulsion" and in some cases "could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear whether Toyota had received any complaints of crashes or injuries connected to the defect. Toyota spokesman Victor Vanov declined to comment.

