1 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash on WB I-44

ST. LOUIS - An 18-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured in a crash in St. Louis Friday morning.

According to the police report, the vehicle was traveling westbound on interstate 44 between Lewis and Antire when the driver lost control and ran off the road striking a rock bluff.

Grenesha Boston, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Maria Hooker, 40, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Passengers, 18-year-old Tyrese Brown and 40-year-old Nathanial Cooper were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

