All lanes of WB I-70 closed at Bermuda due to crash involving police car

Closure of WB I-70 newr Bermuda (Photo: MoDOT cam, Custom)

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Bermuda Drive are closed after a car crash involving a police vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:05. The officer got out of his car and was setting up flares for a different crash. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the empty police car.

The driver of the car and three passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries, but no officers were injured.

MoDOT and highway patrol workers are on the scene at the time of this post.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

For up to the minute information from MoDOT see their twitter feed below.

Tweets by StLouisTraffic

(© 2017 KSDK)