Big Bend at 270 reopens after 3 months

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT officials announced Friday afternoon the Big Bend bridge over Interstate 270 reopened after being closed since May.

The news came shortly before 4 p.m. on Twitter. Officials said there is still work that needs to be completed, but will be finished during off-peak traffic times with various lane closures.

MoDOT crews spent the summer resurfacing and repairing the aging bridge.

