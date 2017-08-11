Big Bend at 270 reopens after 3 months

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT officials announced Friday afternoon the Big Bend bridge over Interstate 270 reopened after being closed since May.
The news came shortly before 4 p.m. on Twitter. Officials said there is still work that needs to be completed, but will be finished during off-peak traffic times with various lane closures.
MoDOT crews spent the summer resurfacing and repairing the aging bridge.
Big Bend over I-270 has now opened to traffic after being closed since May. pic.twitter.com/IEV8NxmeGN— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) August 11, 2017
