Construction on I-44 could impact your weekend travel

File photo (Photo: KaraGrubis, Custom)

More construction on Interstate 44 could impact your weekend travel.

With two different projects on I-44, MoDOT is asking people to avoid the area this weekend.

The eastbound ramp between 141 and 44 will close overnight. If you want to get on 141, take the Bowles exit detour. It will fully close by 10 p.m., Friday, but should reopen Saturday morning. It is part of the 44-141 interchange redesign plan.

Also happening, two lanes of I-44 will close between Eureka and Valley Park as part of MoDOT's ongoing resurfacing work that is expected to last through the fall.

For more construction news, see the St. Louis area news page on MoDOT's website.

