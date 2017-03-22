Crash with serious injuries closes part of NB I-55 near Reavis Barracks Rd.

KSDK – Only one lane of northbound I-55 near Reavis Barracks Road is open after a two-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Alternate routes are north to Gravois or south to Broadway or Lemay Ferry.

UPDATE: 1 lane getting through on I-55 NB .. alternate routes: north to Gravois or south to Broadway or Lemay Ferry. pic.twitter.com/TEpWtHVs7l — Anthony Slaughter (@WthrmnSlaughter) March 22, 2017

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drivers of each vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

No word on when I-55 will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV