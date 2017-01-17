Fatal accident, semi fire on I-270 causing delays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A fatal accident and fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes and multiple left lanes of northbound I-270 near Clayton Road.

The accident is on the southbound side of the interstate but crews are working in the northbound lanes to put out the fire.

ALERT: Expext lane closures to remain in place for some time. Both NB & SB 270 down to one lane. #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/LbHXvi4UFz — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) January 17, 2017

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person died in the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

