Fatal accident, semi fire on I-270 causing delays

KSDK , KSDK 9:50 AM. CST January 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A fatal accident and fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes and multiple left lanes of northbound I-270 near Clayton Road. 

The accident is on the southbound side of the interstate but crews are working in the northbound lanes to put out the fire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person died in the accident.

No other information is available at this time. 

