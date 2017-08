Highway 141 flooded under I-44 after a downpour of rain Wednesday. (Photo: MoDOT Camera, Custom)

Heavy rains have closed both directions of Highway 141 under Interstate 44 in Valley Park.

The heavy rains closed both directions of the roadway a little before 5 p.m. No word on when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV