GO! St. Louis Marathon list of street closures

ST. LOUIS - Approximately 20,000 people are expected to run, walk and enjoy fitness the weekend of April 7th through 9th for the 17th annual GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend.

This year will be the first the race begins on the Riverfront and newly-renovated Arch grounds.

With walks, runs and festivals scheduled to last the whole weekend, there are road closures you should be aware of.

Schedule of events:

Friday, April 7--

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Health and Fitness Expo, Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, April 8-- Family Fitness Day, Forest Park

7:30 a.m.: Children's Fun Runs, Forest Park

8 a.m.: GO! St. Louis 5K

9:30 a.m.: Read, Right & Run Marathon

10:30 a.m.: Mature Mile

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Health & Fitness Expo, Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, April 9-- The St. Louis Riverfront

7 a.m.: GO! St. Louis Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and Mississippi 7K

Road closures:

Festival Area: Fri – Mon, April 7-10

Leonor K. Sullivan: MLK Dr – Poplar St, 7 A.M (4/7) – 12 P.M. (4/10)

April 9 – Marathon Route with Road Closure Times:

Interstate Highway Ramps: April 9

I-64 EB at Jefferson: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

I-44 WB at Broadway 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

I-44 WB at Convention: 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

I-44 EB at Washington: 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Run Route: Sunday, April 9

Carr St, Westbound lanes, between LKS & 3rd St: 6:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

3rd St, between Carr St & MLK Dr.: 6:15 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

3rd St, between MLK & Eads Bridge: 6:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

MLK Bridge, between 3rd St & MLK Dr/Collinsville Ave: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Collinsville Ave, between MLK Dr. & River Park Dr: 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

River Park Dr, between Collinsville Ave & Eads Bridge: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Eads Bridge: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Washington Ave, between Broadway & Eads Bridge: 6:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Broadway, between Washington & Chouteau: 6:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Broadway (NB) & Park: 6:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

7th (NB Lanes), between Park & Shenandoah: 6:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

7th (SB Lanes), between Shenandoah & Lynch: 6:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

13th St, between Pestalozzi & Sydney: 6:15 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Sidney St, between 13th & Gravois: 6:15 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Gravois Ave, between Sydney & Mississippi: 6:15 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

Mississippi Ave, between Gravois & Park: 6:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

Park Ave, between Mississippi Ave & Jefferson: 6:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Jefferson Ave, between Park Ave & Wash. Ave: 6:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Chouteau, between Jefferson & Grand: 7 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Chouteau Ave, between Grand & Newstead: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vandeventer, between Chouteau & Tower Grove Ave: 7 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Tower Grove Ave, between Vandeventer & Magnolia: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Newstead Ave, between Chouteau & Clayton Dr: 7 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Clayton Dr, between Newstead & Faulkner: 7 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Faulkner, between Clayton Dr & Theatre: 7 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Theatre, between Union & Cricket Dr: 7 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Cricket, between Pagoda Circle & Grand Dr: 7 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Grand Dr, between Cricket Dr & Jefferson/Faulkner: 7 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Washington Ave, between Jefferson & 14th St: 6:15 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.

14th, between Washington & Cole St: 6:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Cole, between 14th & 3rd St: 6:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.

More information about the weekend's events is available at http://www.gostlouis.org.

