Hazmat situation closes Big Bend at Geyer

KIRKWOOD, MO. - Big Bend Road is currently closed at Geyer Road, near the St. Louis Community College campus at Meramec, due to a hazmat situation.
The City of Kirkwood says two barrels fell off a truck into the intersection, and some of the chemical leaked from the barrels onto the street.
According to a detective on the scene, the chemical is an aluminum chloride blend, which is used in sewer cleaning.
The intersection is currently closed, and a gas station on the south side of Big Bend has been evacuated. The STLCC campus has not been affected.
