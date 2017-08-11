Hazmat situation closes Big Bend at Geyer

Big Bend hazmat situation (Photo: Custom)

KIRKWOOD, MO. - Big Bend Road is currently closed at Geyer Road, near the St. Louis Community College campus at Meramec, due to a hazmat situation.

The City of Kirkwood says two barrels fell off a truck into the intersection, and some of the chemical leaked from the barrels onto the street.

According to a detective on the scene, the chemical is an aluminum chloride blend, which is used in sewer cleaning.

The intersection is currently closed, and a gas station on the south side of Big Bend has been evacuated. The STLCC campus has not been affected.

