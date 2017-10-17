KSDK
Highway 109 at Clayton Road closed following serious crash

KSDK 2:17 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Highway 109 at Clayton Road is closed following a serious crash in St. Louis County.

Police responded around 11 a.m. to a two-vehicle head-on crash.

A pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Highway 109 when it struck a small sport utility vehicle that was traveling northbound head-on.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Person and Accident Reconstruction Unit.

It’s unclear when Highway 109 at Clayton Road will reopen. Check back for updates.

