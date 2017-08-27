Highway 61 improvements begin Monday

Highway 61 (Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - Construction to improve safety on Highway 61 in St. Charles County is set to begin Monday.

According to a release from MoDOT, the construction will take place at Peine Road, Route P, Grothe Road and two crossings at Granville Road. The release said drivers can expect off-peak lane closures and removal of outside shoulders.

MoDOT has outlined the improvements on their website.

