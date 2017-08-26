I-55 shuts down following trail derailment

(Photo: Anne Fox Hamtil)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County officials are warning drivers to avoid sections of Interstate 55 after a train derailment temporarily closed the highway.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct and South County Precinct responded to a trail derailment on train tracks between Butler Hill Road and Lindbergh Boulevard over Interstate 55.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials shut down all northbound and southbound lanes as a precautionary measure.

