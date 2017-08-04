Interstate 55/70 shutting down over weekend

Traffic in St. Louis. (Photo: MoDOT's Flickr feed.)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - Drivers headed toward downtown St. Louis from Illinois will need to plan a little extra travel time this weekend.

IDOT begins a full closure of westbound Interstate 55/70 at 9:00 p.m. Friday from Illinois 203 to the I-64 interchange, in East St. Louis. Detour signs will lead you to southbound I-255, then to westbound I-64.

IDOT representatives said it’s work that normally takes weeks, but they're expediting it to minimize issues for drivers.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

© 2017 KSDK-TV