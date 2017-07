Parts of Ladue Road have started to crack and slide away. (Photo: KSDK)

A major road closure will impact tens of thousands of drivers for the next several months.

Crews are closing a busy stretch of Ladue Road at New Ballas.

Emergency repairs are being made because the road started to crack and slide away.

Repairs are expected to last about two months, though the mayor hopes the road will reopen by Labor Day.

