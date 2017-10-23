Lindbergh Blvd. closed near I-64 after crash

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – The north and southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard, just north of I-64, are currently closed after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.

The northbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m., followed by the southbound lanes around 7.

No word on any injuries or when Lindbergh Blvd. will open.

