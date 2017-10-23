Lindbergh Blvd. closed near I-64 after crash

ST. LOUIS – The north and southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard, just north of I-64, are currently closed after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.
The northbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m., followed by the southbound lanes around 7.
No word on any injuries or when Lindbergh Blvd. will open.
Click here for a traffic map and alternate routes.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs