Lindbergh Tunnel closing for maintenance work this weekend

Drivers heading to the airport this weekend may need to budget some extra time.

Starting Friday, Lindbergh Boulevard will close just north of Natural Bridge and south of Missouri Bottom Road. It will stay closed through Sunday night while crews upgrade the electrical systems in the Lindbergh Tunnel, which runs under part of Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

If you're heading south on Lindbergh, you'll be detoured to I-270.

If you're heading north, you can get to the airport on eastbound I-70 or Natural Bridge Road.

