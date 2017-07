Interstate 70 (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Heads up for motorists heading downtown in the upcoming weeks.

Interstate 70 express lanes will remain closed for the next two weeks while crews resurface them.

MoDOT crews will close the I-70 express lanes from Union to Broadway at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21. The lanes will remain closed until 7 a.m. August 7.

