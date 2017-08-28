MoDOT to close WB I-44 from Stan Musial Bridge to I-55 split Friday night

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 Friday night from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Interstate 55 Split overnight Friday.

According to a press release, MoDOT will close the following lanes at 10 p.m. Friday:

All lanes of westbound I-44 at the Stan Musial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge

All westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 lanes from the Poplar Street Bridge to the 44/55 split

Due to these closures, MoDOT said drivers will only be able to continue on interstate 70 to the Stan Musial Bridge or exit to Tucker.

Additional lane and ramp closures, which will start at 9 p.m., are:

I-70 express lanes

Washington Avenue ramp to westbound I-44

South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55

Westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55

Westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to WAlnut and eastbound I-44

MoDOT said all ramps and lanes will reopen by noon Saturday.

For drivers on the westbound Poplar Street Bridge wanting to go south on I-55 or west on I-44, MoDOT suggests the following detour:

stay on Interstate 64

exit at 21st Street and Market

take Market to Jefferson

take Jefferson to the I-44 interchange.

For drivers wanting to go from I-70 to westbound 44, MoDOT suggests taking Tucker to Lafayette, then Lafayette to the 55/44 interchange.

The work is weather permitting.

