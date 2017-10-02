KSDK
NB I-270 reopen following multi-vehicle crash in Des Peres

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:14 AM. CDT October 02, 2017

DES PERES, MO. - Northbound I-270 is reopen following a multi-vehicle crash near Dougherty Ferry.

Emergency crews were on scene for at least two hours Monday morning.

An overturned vehicle and a dump truck were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if or how many people were injured.

Facebook Live: Aerials over multi-vehicle accident on northbound I-270

Several ambulances could be seen from the 5 On Your Side chopper.

This story will be updated as details become available.

 

