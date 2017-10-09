One dead in single-car crash that closed Highway 109

WILDWOOD, MO. - One man is dead and a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single car crash that closed Highway 109 Monday afternoon.
A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Highway 109 near Babler Park Drive. Police said a pick-up truck veered off the road, struck a utility pole and flipped.
Police said there were two people inside — a male driver and a female passenger. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The roadway was closed for an investigation shortly after the crash, and police said it will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as the investigation continues.
