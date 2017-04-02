One lane of NB I-55 at Route Z will be closed Monday morning

Traffic (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - Concrete curing issues caused a construction project on northbound Interstate 55 to take longer than expected, meaning lane and exit closures Monday morning.

According to a press release from MoDOT, the lane was expected to be open by 5 a.m. Monday, but unanticipated issues will have the lane closed throughout the morning drive.

The press release said the Route Z exit will also be closed. Both are expected to be reopened by mid-day Monday.

MoDOT said drivers can use Route 61/67 as an alternate to help avoid delays. Drivers that stay on I-55 should zipper merge to help alleviate potential traffic issues.

