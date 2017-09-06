Overnight closures of Routes 364 and 94 begin next week

Road closed warning sign Road Closed Sign (Photo: Charles Brutlag Charles Brutlag)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Beginning next week, sections of Routes 364 and 94 will be closed overnight so crews can place pedestrian bridges as part of Great Rivers Greenway’s Centennial Greenway project.

The new bridges will allow people to walk or bike safely across the highways. The project will extend the existing Centennial Greenway in St. Charles County that links the Heritage Museum to the Katy trail. Greenway construction is expected to last through the end of the year.

These are details of the project, provided by Great Rivers Greenway and MoDOT:

On Monday, Sept. 11, crews will place the bridge segment over westbound Route 364. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 364 between Muegge Road and Heritage Crossing.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of westbound Route 364 will be closed between Arena Parkway and Heritage Crossing.

All westbound lanes are expected to be open by Sept. 12 at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept.12, crews will place the bridge segment over eastbound Route 364. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of eastbound Route 364 between eastbound Route 94 and Arena Parkway.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of eastbound Route 364 will be closed between eastbound Route 94 and Arena Parkway.

All eastbound lanes are expected to be open by Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 4 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 18, crews will place the bridge segment over westbound Route 94. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 94 between eastbound Route 364 and Heritage Crossing.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of westbound Route 94 will be closed between eastbound Route 364 and Heritage Crossing.

All westbound lanes are expected to be open by Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, crews will place the bridge segment over eastbound Route 94. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of eastbound Route 94 between eastbound Route 94 and Point West Drive.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of eastbound Route 94 will be closed between eastbound Route 94 and Point West Drive.

All westbound lanes are expected to be open by Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 4 a.m.

More information about the project can be found at https://greatriversgreenway.org/centennial-greenway-master-plan.

