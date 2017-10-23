Overturned tractor-trailer blocking WB I-70 ramp near Stan Musial Bridge

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the ramp to westbound I-70 near the Stan Musial Bridge.

Crews are on scene working to clear the ramp. No injuries are reported at this time and it is unclear when the ramp to I-70 will reopen.

Over turned tractor trailer has the exit ramp to I-70 from the Stan Musial Bridge shut down! @WthrmnSlaughter will have the latest @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/qSxk11O8ZM — joe young (@mightyjofoto) October 24, 2017

The westbound lanes of I-70 are open.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

