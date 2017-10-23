KSDK
Overturned tractor-trailer blocking WB I-70 ramp near Stan Musial Bridge

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 5:51 AM. CDT October 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the ramp to westbound I-70 near the Stan Musial Bridge.

Crews are on scene working to clear the ramp. No injuries are reported at this time and it is unclear when the ramp to I-70 will reopen.

The westbound lanes of I-70 are open. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

