Ramps onto Poplar Street Bridge closing through February

ST. LOUIS - Starting Friday, drivers heading from south St. Louis into Illinois will no longer be able to access the Poplar Street Bridge.

The ramp from eastbound I-44/ northbound I-55 onto eastbound I-64, the Poplar Street Bridge, will close Friday, September 8 at 9 p.m. and remain closed through February.

The closure is part of ongoing work on the Poplar Street Bridge Project. The two right lanes on eastbound I-64 from 6th Street to Illinois Route 3 will also be closed for resurfacing, with two lanes remaining open.

Detour routes will be marked, though MoDOT is encouraging downtown drivers to consider I-255 or I-270, using 6th Street to access EB I-64, or using Tucker to access the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

More information about work zones and road projects, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.

