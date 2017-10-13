Road closures this weekend for Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of runners will hit the streets of St. Louis this weekend for the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.
Things kick off Saturday morning with a 5K, which weaves through downtown. The 10K and half marathon are Sunday, and wrap around the southern part of the city.
There's a laundry list of road closures.
Check them out here:
Can't see the map above? Click here to open it in Google Maps.
