Road closures this weekend for Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

The Rock 'n' Roll half marathon is this weekend. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of runners will hit the streets of St. Louis this weekend for the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.

Things kick off Saturday morning with a 5K, which weaves through downtown. The 10K and half marathon are Sunday, and wrap around the southern part of the city.

There's a laundry list of road closures.

Check them out here:

Can't see the map above? Click here to open it in Google Maps.

© 2017 KSDK-TV